Food Safety Service States Resumption Of Fruit And Vegetable Exports To EU

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (Food Safety Service) states the resumption of exports of fruits and vegetables to the countries of the European Union.

This was announced by the director of the department of phytosanitary safety, control in the field of seed production of the Food Safety Service, Andrii Chelombitko, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the work of the Food Safety Service with the European Commission on the unhindered export of fruits and vegetables, determined by the EU Council directive, Ukraine is included in the list of countries that can export fruits and vegetables to the EU," he wrote.

It is noted that this is about apples, pears, plums, peppers, nightshade, tomatoes and eggplants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection states it had not received any requests from fruit and vegetable exporters regarding problems with the supply of products to the EU.

The Ukrainian Fruit and Vegetable Association states that the countries of the European Union have suspended the import of a number of Ukrainian fruit and vegetable products in connection with the entry into force of the relevant EU directive.

According to the directive, from September 1, all non-EU countries are obliged to officially declare that they have no cases of identification of certain quarantine organisms.