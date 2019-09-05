NBU Expecting IMF Mission Before September 16

The National Bank of Ukraine is expecting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine next week (September 9-15).

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Smolii added that within the framework of the visit it is planned to discuss a new cooperation program with the IMF mission, terms of financing, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF said it intended to continue the negotiations on cooperation with Ukraine in second half of September after appointment of new Cabinet members.