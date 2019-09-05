subscribe to newsletter
25 25.35
27.3 27.9
˟
05 September 2019, Thursday, 18:16 9
Economy 2019-09-05T23:32:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Expecting IMF Mission Before September 16

NBU Expecting IMF Mission Before September 16

The National Bank of Ukraine is expecting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine next week (September 9-15).

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Smolii added that within the framework of the visit it is planned to discuss a new cooperation program with the IMF mission, terms of financing, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF said it intended to continue the negotiations on cooperation with Ukraine in second half of September after appointment of new Cabinet members.

Больше новостей о: IMF NBU Yakiv Smolii IMF Mission

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok