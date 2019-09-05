subscribe to newsletter
Court Releases Armed Forces Reserve Officer Rakushyn Suspected Of Collaboration With Russia's FSB In Frames Of Hostage Exchange

A court has released officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Rakushyn, suspected of collaboration with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer Radion Puhach.

Later in August, the court revised the measure of restraint from the arrest to personal recognizance.

The lawyer states that his client's release is connected to the upcoming hostage exchange with the Russian Federation.

He said that the case against his client had not been dismissed and the date of the hostage exchange had not been set.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained resident of Mariupol, Rakushyn, suspected of collaboration with the FSB.

