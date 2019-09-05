Appeal Court Releases DPR’s Ex-Air Defense Division Head Tsemakh On His Own Recognizance

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has released former head of the air defense division of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) / a witness in case upon the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing in Donbas in July 2014, Vladimir Tsemakh.

Respective decision was taken at a meeting of the collegiate body of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From now on, Tsemakh is obliged to arrive in the detective, prosecutor, stay at home when otherwise is allowed by the investigator, and report on the change of his residence address.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has extended the arrest of the former head of the air defense of the Sloviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Volodymyr Tsemakh, who goes as a witness in the case upon downing of the Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing in Donbas in July 2014.

At the same time, the lawyer refused to comment on alleged participation of Tsemakh in hostage exchange with the Russian Federation.

According to some mass media companies, Russia is demanding that Ukraine provide Tsemakh within the framework of the hostage exchange.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is asking Ukraine not to provide him to Russia.

Late in June, Ukrainian secret services detained Tsemakh in occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and brought him into the Ukraine-controlled territory.

A court in Kyiv arrested him until late August.