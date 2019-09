The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has in-absentia arrested former chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

Soon, the court's ruling will be passed to Interpol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vovk along with his family has moved to the Kingdom of Belgium.