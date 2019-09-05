Cabinet Dismisses All Deputy Agriculture Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed all deputy agricultural ministers.

Respective resolution was passed by the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 4 has been posted on the official website of the Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine renamed four ministries and established two new ones.

The Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Public Utility Economy Ministry was renamed as the Communities and Territories Development Ministry.

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry was renamed as the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry; the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry was renamed as the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry; the Veterans Affairs Ministry was renamed as the Veterans Affairs, Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry.

Besides, it was decided to reorganize the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food via its merger with the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry; the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry via its merger with the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry; and the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons via its merger with the Veterans Affairs, Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry.

In compliance with the Executive Order, the Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry is established through reorganization of the Information Policy Ministry.

Given the establishment of the aforementioned ministry, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports were liquidated.

The Digital Transformation Ministry is established through reorganization of the State E-Government Agency.