  • Prosecutor’s Office: DPR "CEC Ex-Head" Liahin Starts To Testify To Law Enforcement Authorities
Prosecutor’s Office: DPR "CEC Ex-Head" Liahin Starts To Testify To Law Enforcement Authorities

The prosecutor’s office says that the former "chairman of the Central Election Commission" of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Roman Liahin has begun to testify to law enforcement officers.

The prosecutor of the Main Military Prosecutor's Office, Maksym Komarnytskyi, said this in a court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Komarnytskyi did not specify against whom the "high-ranking official" of the militants testifies.

At that, the prosecutor said that no deal with the investigation was offered to Liahin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) detained Liahin in Kyiv.

