SBI Opens Case Upon Alleged Parubiy’s Resistance To Exercising Of Electoral Rights

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon alleged resistance by former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, to exercising of the electoral rights.\r\nThe SBI said this in a reply to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.\r\nThe criminal case was opened on August 20 under respective court's ruling.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the SBI to open a criminal case upon alleged resistance to exercising of the electoral rights by Parubiy.