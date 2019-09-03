Rada Cancels Parliamentary Immunity From 2020

The Verkhovna Rada has cancelled the parliamentary immunity from 2020.

A total of 373 parliamentary members backed respective bill 7203, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with Article 159 of the Constitution, the bill on amendments to the Basic Law can be considered by the Verkhovna Rada if its constitutionality is confirmed by the Constitutional Court and its conformity with Articles 157 and 158 of the Constitution.

In compliance with Article 157, the Constitution cannot be amended if the amendments provide for cancellation or restriction of civil and human rights and freedoms or if they are aimed at liquidation of independence or violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Besides, pursuant to the Article, the Constitution cannot be amended under martial law or state of emergency.

In compliance with Article 158, a bill on amendments to the Constitution that is not supported by the Verkhovna Rada can be tabled for its consideration again not earlier than in a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada voted for termination of the parliamentary immunity.

In February 2015, the Verkhovna Rada sent to the Constitutional Court the bill 1776 on termination of the parliamentary immunity and immunity of judges.