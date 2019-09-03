Court Extends Arrest Of DPR’s Ex-Air Defense Head Tsemakh

A court has extended the arrest of the former head of the air defense of the Sloviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Volodymyr Tsemakh, who goes as a witness in the case upon downing of the Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing in Donbas in July 2014.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Roman Hontarev.

At the same time, the lawyer refused to comment on alleged participation of Tsemakh in hostage exchange with the Russian Federation.

According to some mass media companies, Russia is demanding that Ukraine provide Tsemakh within the framework of the hostage exchange.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is asking Ukraine not to provide him to Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in June, Ukrainian secret services detained Tsemakh in occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and brought him into the Ukraine-controlled territory.

A court in Kyiv arrested him until late August.