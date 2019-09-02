Rada Will Consider Bill On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity On Tuesday

On Tuesday, August 3, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the second reading of the bill 7203 on termination of the parliamentary immunity.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said this at the conciliatory council meeting on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, on Tuesday, the Parliament will consider the dismissal of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Minister, Tymofii Milovanov, as a member of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine and the issue of appointment of MPs instead of newly-elected ministers.

Razumkov added that the Verkhovna Rada had registered seven amendments to the Constitution and 300 bills including 67 marked as urgent ones by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A total of 120 bills are the leftover from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of VIII convocation.

To adopt the second reading of any constitutional amendments, the Verkhovna Rada needs 300 votes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and Justice recommended that the Parliament adopt the constitutional amendments on termination of the parliamentary immunity in principle.