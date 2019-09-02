Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Halve Number Of Supreme Court Members

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decrease the number of members of the Supreme Court from 200 to 100.

This follows from the Zelenskyy’s bill 1008m Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, the number of Supreme Court members does not exceed 100.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, considers the judicial reform of former president, Petro Poroshenko, ineffective and calls for a decrease in the number of Supreme Court judges to 20 people.