Economic Growth Of 40% Cabinet’s Goal For Upcoming 5 Years

A goal of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the upcoming five years is the economic growth of 40%.\r\nPrime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said this at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to the Prime Minister, the economic growth will trigger appearance of about 1 million jobs.\r\nDevelopment of infrastructure and communication are also among the priorities.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Honcharuk as the prime minister of Ukraine.