02 September 2019
Economic Growth Of 40% Cabinet’s Goal For Upcoming 5 Years

A goal of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the upcoming five years is the economic growth of 40%.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said this at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the economic growth will trigger appearance of about 1 million jobs.

Development of infrastructure and communication are also among the priorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Honcharuk as the prime minister of Ukraine.

