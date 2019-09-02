Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Draft Bill On Land Market Before October, Rada To Cancel Moratorium On Farmland Sale Before December

Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Draft Bill On Land Market Before October, Rada To Cancel Moratorium On Farmland Sal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to draft a bill on termination of the moratorium on sale of farmlands and introduction of land market before October; and also urged the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the bill before December.

The President of Ukraine said this at a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada and law enforcers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy also called on their representatives to explain the society that the model of the land reform is aimed at the development of agriculture and protection of owners’ rights therefore, no one would appropriate the land.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk is certain that the cancellation of the moratorium on sale of farmlands might trigger the growth of the gross domestic product from 0.5 to over 3 p.p. a year.