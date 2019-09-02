Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Table Bill On Legalization Of Gambling Before October, Rada To Adopt It Before December

Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Table Bill On Legalization Of Gambling Before October, Rada To Adopt It Before Dece

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to table the bill on legalization of gambling for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada by October 1, and the Verkhovna Rada to adopt it before December.

The President of Ukraine said this at a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada and law enforcers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy appointed Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk and Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova responsible for the tabling of the bill.

Besides, the President of Ukraine appointed Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, and Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Finance Ministry is calling for legalization of gambling.