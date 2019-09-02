subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Authorize President To Approve Defense Plan And Its Structure
02 September 2019, Monday, 13:15
Politics 2019-09-02T15:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is suggesting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to authorize the President to approve the defense plan and its structure.

This follows from the bill 1011 registered at the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, according to the document, to organize the defense of the state, the President under a recommendation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approves the structure of the defense plan of Ukraine and the plan of the defense of the country.

The order of elaboration of the defense plan is defined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, 2018, then president Petro Poroshenko suggested that the Verkhovna Rada approve the introduction of martial law in Ukraine for the period of two months after capture of two Ukrainian tankers by the Russian Federation on November 25.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the martial law only in 10 regions bordering with Russia and Transnistria for the period of only 30 days.

