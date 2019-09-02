Legal Committee Recommending Rada Adopt Bill On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity In Principle

The Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and Justice is recommending the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt the bill 7203 on cancellation of the parliamentary immunity.

Respective decision was taken at the Committee's meeting on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to a number of Committee members, the Verkhovna Rada will be able to adopt the bill during its second session that will start on September 3.

At the same time, two member of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction, Serhii Sobolev and Serhii Vlasenko, said the Committee's actions were unlawful and refused to vote, Vlasenko left the meeting.

The MPs explained their decision with the fact that the shortened term for submission of alternative bills of 5 days had been violated and that the remarks of the Constitutional Court had not been taken into consideration.

First deputy chairperson of the Committee, Vasyl Nimchenko noted that the termination of the parliamentary immunity in absence of amendments to some effective laws would allow influence on MPs, their ideology and viewpoints.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2015, the Verkhovna Rada sent the bill 1776 on cancellation of the parliamentary immunity and restriction of judges’ immunity for consideration of the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court ruled that cancellation of the parliamentary immunity would not restrict human rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and that the bill itself corresponded to the Basic Law.