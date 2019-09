Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Ruslan Riaboshapka, has dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor, Anatolii Matios.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Matios has also been withdrawn from the lists of personnel of the PGO and re-subordinated to the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka intends to dismiss all his deputies.