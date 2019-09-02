Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 0.5 Billion On Restructured Eurobonds On Monday

On Monday, September 2, Ukraine will have to pay the interest income for about USD 0.5 billion on eurobonds issued in 2015.

This follows from the schedule of eurobond payments, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 3, Ukraine will have to pay 114.333 million in special drawing rights to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As at September 1, the hryvnia exchange rate on special drawing rights was UAH 3,456.3562 for 100 special drawing rights.

On September 3, Ukraine will have to pay USD 156 million (equivalent).

Besides, on September 13, Ukraine plans to pay 295.5 million in special drawing rights to the IMF.

In the third quarter of 2019, Ukraine is expected to pay almost USD 4 billion on foreign debts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2015, holders of 13 out of14 issues of sovereign and state-secured eurobonds worth USD 14.36 billion and EUR 0.6 billion supported their restructuring.