SBI Interrogates Constitutional Court Ex-Head Shevchuk

The State Bureau of Investigation has interrogated the former head of the Constitutional Court Stanislav Shevchuk.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was interrogated as a victim in the case regarding the fact of his possible illegal dismissal from the post of head of the Constitutional Court by the judges of the Constitutional Court.

In his testimony Shevchuk reported on the pressure of the judges of the Constitutional Court on him.

An investigator of the SBI filed a petition with the court asking it to allow the seizure of documents to the Constitutional Court, in particular documents on holding meetings of the Constitutional Court, the decisions taken by the Constitutional Court to fix them, and the appeals of the judges of the Constitutional Court, since they contain information about the circumstances, motives and grounds for bringing Shevchuk to disciplinary liability and his subsequent dismissal and which are essential for establishing circumstances in criminal proceedings.

But the court refused to allow the SBI to seize these documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI is investigating the possible illegal dismissal of Shevchuk.

The SBI also opened a criminal investigation into alleged violations of Shevchuk.