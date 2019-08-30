subscribe to newsletter
Law Enforcers Investigate Possible Abuses Of Alasania When Using State Budget And Property UA:PBC - Rada Committee On Freedom Of Speech Chair Shufrych

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Nestor Shufrych (Opposition Platform - For Life), claims that law enforcement officers are investigating possible abuses of the board chairperson of the of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) Zurab Alasania when using state budget funds and UA:PBC property.

He said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are talking about possible abuses in the use of funds from the state budget, abuse in the use of property of UA:PBC, which is state-owned, as well as regarding the effectiveness of the use of funds that were provided to a charity fund that cooperates with UA:PBC," he said.

At the same time, according to him, law enforcement officers did not voice specific claims to the company’s administration.

The MP also noted that searches in the administrative building were suspended, since representatives of the channel agreed to voluntarily provide the requested documents.

According to Shufrych, investigators will not yet seize equipment from the channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced searches in the UA:PBC.

According to sources, searches are also being held at Alasania.

