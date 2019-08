Former head of the National Bank Valeriia Hontareva was hit by a car in London.

She informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"I was hit by a car on Monday at a pedestrian crossing in central London, and I'm now in the hospital," Hontareva said.

However, she added that the police are investigating whether this was an accident or threats began to be realized against her.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hontareva was the head of the NBU from June 2014 to March 2018.