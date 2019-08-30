subscribe to newsletter
25 25.35
27.55 28.3
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System
30 August 2019, Friday, 18:03 14
Politics 2019-08-30T23:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System

Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada reduce the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada from 450 to 300 members and introduce a proportional electoral system.

This is stated in the bill amending Articles 76 and 77 of the Constitution, registered in the Rada on August 29 under No. 1017, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill also provides that a citizen of Ukraine who has been resident in Ukraine for at least five years and speaks the state language can be elected as a Member of Parliament.

It notes that after the entry into force of this law, the Rada, elected before its entry into force, continues to exercise its powers until the next election of the Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22 Zelenskyy suggested that the previous convocation of the Parliament cancel the parliamentary election in majority constituencies and reduce the electoral threshold from 5% to 3%.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada President MP Volodymyr Zelenskyy proportional electoral system

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok