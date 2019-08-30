Ex-Head Of Energy Commission Vovk Left For Belgium With His Spouse And Children

Former chairperson of the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission), Dmytro Vovk, who is suspected in the Rotterdam+ case, left for Belgium with his spouse and children.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vovk left the territory of Ukraine on April 28, and his spouse and children on April 20.

At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) asked Interpol to put Vovk on the international wanted list, but as of August 30, according to the Interpol website, he is not on the international wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vovk does not intend to return to Ukraine during the rule of the current Presidential Office.

Vovk considers unfounded the actions of the NACB within the Rotterdam+ case.

The NACB has prepared charge papers on Vovk within the case upon alleged abuse of office by Energy Commission members during approving of the wholesale price of electric energy under the Rotterdam+.