Presidential Office Denies Completion Of Hostage Exchange

The Presidential Office has denied completion of the hostage exchange.

The Presidential Office said thin on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Presidential Office called the reports on completion of the exchange process misinformation aimed at manipulation of society's emotions.

The Office promises to officially announce about the completion of the exchange process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that the hostage exchange negotiations are underway.

