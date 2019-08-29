Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Adopt Law On Impeachment Of President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a law on impeachment of the president.

Presidential Bill On a Special Procedure for Removing the President of Ukraine from Office (Impeachment) was registered in the Rada on August 29 at No. 1012, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the bill is not available on the Rada’s website.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy suggested that the previous Rada adopt a law on impeachment, but the Rada refused to consider it.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, demanded that Zelenskyy sign the law on parliamentary interim investigative and special commissions that regulates presidential impeachment procedure.