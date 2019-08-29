Zelenskyy Ready To Dismiss Rada In Absence Of Constructive Work During Year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to dismiss the Verkhovna Rada if its work is ineffective during the year.

He said this during an extraordinary address to the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation on the internal and external situation of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am glad that we have a parliament that is ready to work, and not engage in populism, not overwhelm important decisions with thousands of meaningless amendments, but introduce real reforms that the citizens of Ukraine and the whole civilized world are tired of waiting for... Congratulations to you would be gloating: the level of trust in the new parliament is huge, which means that the level of responsibility is even higher," he said.

According to the head of state, the parliament should remove parliamentary immunity, adopt a law on impeachment, reform the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, and continue the reforms of decentralization and European integration.

Zelenskyy also counts on the creation by the Verkhovna Rada of a favorable investment climate, the introduction of a state in a smartphone, overcoming raiding, monopolies and smuggling.

Besides, according to the President, the parliament should ensure energy independence and resolve tariff problems, develop infrastructure, industry and the agricultural sector, improve medicine and education, strengthen national security and defense, ensure the end of the war in Donbas and the return of Crimea annexed by Russia.

“Already, it’s clear that the Verkhovna Rada of this convocation will go down in history. There is only one question: how exactly? You have every chance of getting into the textbooks as a parliament that did the impossible, implemented everything that was failed in the previous 28 years, like the parliament, where there were no brawls, absenteeism, but there was only constructive and daily painstaking work for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," he said.

Otherwise, Zelenskyy announced his readiness to dismiss parliament after a year of its work.

"Or, God forbid that, you will go down in history as a parliament that lasted the least - one year. In fact, this is your probationary period. I already know that dissolving of the Verkhovna Rada is not so scary," the President said.

According to the Constitution, the powers of the parliament elected in snap election after the President terminates the powers of the Verkhovna Rada of the previous convocation cannot be terminated within one year from the day of its election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy suggests the Parliament to reduce the constitutional composition of the parliament and introduce a proportional electoral system.