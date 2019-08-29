Rada Appoints Presidential Office Deputy Head Honcharuk Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksii Honcharuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, as Prime Minister.

290 Members of Parliament voted for draft resolution No. 1022 introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The rest of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers are appointed by the Rada on the proposal of the Prime Minister, except for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs, who are appointed on the proposal of the President.

Honcharuk is 35 years old.

On May 28, he was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, and on June 25, after the reorganization of the Administration, he was transferred to the position of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Prior to that, Honcharuk was the head of the European Union-funded Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) expert analytical center.

Previously, he was the president of the Association for Assistance to Affected Investors, the deputy director general of the First Ukrainian Industrial and Investment Company, the managing partner of the Constructive Lawyers law firm, and the head of the legal department of the Prior-Invest investment company.

Honcharuk was also an adviser to the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Ihor Shevchenko (in the government of Arsenii Yatseniuk) and the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv (in the government of Volodymyr Groysman).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy suggests that Rada appoint Andrii Zahorodniuk, member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern, and Vadym Prystaiko, deputy head of the Office of the President, as Minister of Defense.