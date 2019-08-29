Rada Elects MP Stefanchuk First Vice Speaker

The Verkhovna Rada elected parliamentarian from the Servant of the People party faction, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as First Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament.

330 MPs voted for this with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stefanchuk is 43 years old, he was born in Ternopil.

He is a lawyer, doctor of law, professor, corresponding member of the National Academy of Law Sciences.

From 2011 to 2013, he worked as the head of the department for the development of national legislation at the Verkhovna Rada Institute of Legislation.

Until 2019, he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities, worked at the Khmelnytskyi University of Management and at the National Academy of Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine.

Since May 21, 2019, he has been the envoy of the President in the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada elected Dmytro Razumkov as the Chairperson of the Parliament.