Rada Elects Razumkov Speaker

The Verkhovna Rada has elected Dmytro Razumkov as Chairman of the Parliament.

382 Members of Parliament voted in favor with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Razumkov 35, was appointed chairman of the group for the preparation of the first session of the Rada.

The parliamentarian was elected on the list of the Servant of the People party (No. 1 on the list).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Servant of the People faction obtained coalition rights in the Rada.

On August 29, the Rada of the ninth convocation took office and opened the first session.