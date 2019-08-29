Servant Of The People Considering Only Candidacy Of Presidential Office Deputy Chairperson Honcharuk For Prime Minister's Position

Servant Of The People Considering Only Candidacy Of Presidential Office Deputy Chairperson Honcharuk For Prime

The Servant of the People party is considering only the candidacy of Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Office for Economic Affairs, Oleksii Honcharuk, for the post of the prime minister.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Danylo Hetmantsev, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agenda of the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation for August 29, envisions the appointment of the new prime minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation took the oath and their office.