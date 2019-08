Newly-Elected MPs Take Oath And Office

Parliamentarians of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation have taken the oath and their office.

The text of the oath was read out by the eldest MP Yulii Ioffe, 78, from Opposition Platform - For Life party, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada opened its solemn meeting.