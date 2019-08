The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 12 trucks loaded with 15 tons of humanitarian aid into the Ukraine-uncontrolled territory of Donbas.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federal Republic of Germany intends to allocate EUR 5.8 million to the ICRC in 2019-2021 to provide humanitarian aid to the victims of the Donbas conflict.