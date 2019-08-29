Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 82.4 Billion In July

The overall state debt (both direct and indirect) of Ukraine in July rose by 2.5% or USD 2.04 billion month over month to USD 82.4 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state and state-secured debt as at late July 2019 made UAH 2,066.92 billion or USD 82.4 billion against UAH 2,102.41 billion or USD 80.35 billion month over month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total state debt in 2018 rose by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion year over year to USD 78.32 billion.