Naftogaz Planning To Allocate UAH 23.8 Million To Maintain Supervisory Board's Work In 2019

In 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is planning to allocate UAH 23.8 million to maintain the work of the supervisory board.

This follows from the explanatory note to the financial plan of Naftogaz for 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Kostiantyn Mariyevych as a supervisory board member.

Naftogaz’s net profit decreased by 64.3% or UAH 24.532 billion in 2018 to UAH 13.613 billion year over year.