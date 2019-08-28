Court Refuses To Allow SBI Access To Documents Relating To Mezhyhiria Residence

The Pecherskyi District Court refused to allow the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) access to documents relating to the property of the residence of former President Viktor Yanukovych Mezhyhiria (Kyiv region).

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBI filed a petition to the court for access to the documents of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), which contain a description of the property of the residence (lists, acceptance and delivery reports, accounting documents, protocols of procedural actions, etc.) which is seized, as well as to the documents which contains information about the actions taken and the adoption by the PGO of measures to preserve the seized property.

It was established that the SBI is investigating the case of the possible negligence of law enforcement officers while storing the seized property of the Mezhyhiria residence.

In the framework of the case, in order to establish the circumstances under which the seized assets of the residence were lost, the SBI appealed to the court for access to the PGO documents.

However, on August 8, the court denied such access.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI opened a case against the leadership of the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) on the fact of possible negligence in determining the manager of the Mezhyhiria residence.