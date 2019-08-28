Court Arrests Ex-Minister Of Health Bohatyriova, Sets UAH 6 Million Bail

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested the former Minister of Health Raisa Bohatyriova for 60 days and set a bail of UAH 6 million.\r\nThe panel of judges made this decision on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe court granted the petition of the prosecutor’s office, selecting a preventive measure for Bohatyriova in the form of arrest.\r\nIn the case of bailment, a number of obligations will be put on her.\r\nAfter the court decision was announced, former Minister of Justice Olena Lukash declared that in the near future a bail would be made for Bohatyriova by Parliament Member Vadim Novinsky (the Opposition Bloc faction).\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement authorities detained Bohatyriova at an airport in Kyiv.