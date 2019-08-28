Court Arrests Ex-Minister Of Health Bohatyriova, Sets UAH 6 Million Bail

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested the former Minister of Health Raisa Bohatyriova for 60 days and set a bail of UAH 6 million.

The panel of judges made this decision on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court granted the petition of the prosecutor’s office, selecting a preventive measure for Bohatyriova in the form of arrest.

In the case of bailment, a number of obligations will be put on her.

After the court decision was announced, former Minister of Justice Olena Lukash declared that in the near future a bail would be made for Bohatyriova by Parliament Member Vadim Novinsky (the Opposition Bloc faction).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement authorities detained Bohatyriova at an airport in Kyiv.