CEC Completes Rada Members Registration

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has completed the registration of members of the Verkhovna Rada.

Registration ended at a commission meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The CEC registered 29 parliamentarians of Ukraine," the commission’s press service said.

Fifteen MPs were registered under party lists and 14 were elected in majority districts.

Thus, in total, the CEC registered all 424 recognized MPs: 225 - under the lists of parties and 199 - in the districts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first meeting of the newly elected parliament will be held on August 29.