Zelenskyy For More Active Participation Of U.S. In Donbas Negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the United States will be more involved in the negotiation process on the Donbas.

The presidential press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Zelenskyy met with U.S. Presidential Adviser on National Security John Bolton.

The meeting was dedicated to discussing measures to strengthen strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States and preparing bilateral negotiations at the level of heads of state.

At the meeting Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine would welcome U.S. accession to the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia).

Besides, the President emphasized the importance of a consolidated position of the U.S. and other partners of Ukraine to ensure the release of Ukrainian sailors and other illegally detained citizens.

Politicians also discussed the possibility of deepening Ukraine-U.S. cooperation in the areas of security and defense, energy, as well as in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian defense industry.

The head of state thanked the U.S. side for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, its consistent policy towards the Crimea and efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk and United States Advisor to the U.S. President Donald Trump on National Security John Bolton have discussed the intensification of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of security.