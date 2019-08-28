Petition To Zelenskyy On Preservation Of Suprun As Health Minister Gains 25,000 Votes Needed For Consideration

An electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the preservation of the acting Minister of Health Uliana Suprun as a head of the Ministry of Health has gained 25,000 votes needed for its consideration.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The office of the President is to proceed with the petition within three business days and publish Zelenskyy’s response within 10 business days after that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, does not rule out appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the day of the opening of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation on August 29.

According to media reports, the candidacy of the head of the National Health Service Oleh Petrenko is being considered for the post of Minister of Health.