Kolomoiskyi Not To Buy Assets In Coming 5 Years

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi does not intend to buy any assets in the next five years.

He said this in the interview for Censor.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The businessman noted that he was ready to become a social-democrat and communist to let Ukraine survive.

Kolomoiskyi added he was ready to give all his assets to the state and become an ordinary factory director.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi is calling for nationalization of large systemic companies and mining development.