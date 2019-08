The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has questioned Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

According to the report, the interrogation took place last week.

Bohdan was interrogated within the case upon alleged offering USD 20 million to him as a bribe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has opened a case upon alleged offering Bohdan a bribe of USD 20 million.