Court Will Consider Measure Of Restraint For Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova On Wednesday

On Wednesday, a court in Kyiv will consider a measure of restraint for former health care minister, Raisa Bohatyriova.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

The time of the hearing has not been reported yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, law enforcers detained Bohatyriova at an airport in Kyiv.