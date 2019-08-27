Parubiy Signs Electoral Code

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has signed the Electoral Code.

He announced this in his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The chairman of the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada today signed the Electoral Code with open lists. And this opened the way for me to sign the law, and I signed the Electoral Code without delay,” he wrote.

He also attached a photo of the document, which took 566 pages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2015 the draft code was registered in the Rada.

On July 11, 2019, the Parliament adopted the Electoral Code.

Before adoption, the Rada returned to amendments to the draft code (No. 3112-1) 17 times.