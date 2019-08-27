Parubiy Signs Electoral Code

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has signed the Electoral Code.\r\nHe announced this in his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n“The chairman of the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada today signed the Electoral Code with open lists. And this opened the way for me to sign the law, and I signed the Electoral Code without delay,” he wrote.\r\nHe also attached a photo of the document, which took 566 pages.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2015 the draft code was registered in the Rada.\r\nOn July 11, 2019, the Parliament adopted the Electoral Code.\r\nBefore adoption, the Rada returned to amendments to the draft code (No. 3112-1) 17 times.