Naftogaz Expecting Gas Price For Consumers On PSO Terms Of UAH 7,185 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For November And December

Naftogaz Expecting Gas Price For Consumers On PSO Terms Of UAH 7,185 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For November And D

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company expects the price of natural gas for consumers on the public service obligation (PSO) terms in the amount of UAH 7,184.8 per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT) for November and December 2019.

This is stated in the explanatory note to the financial plan of Naftogaz that the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, the note states that the price of gas under the PSO from June 1 to October 31 will be at the level of the predicted price of imported gas without the cost of entering the gas transportation system (GTS) of Ukraine.

It is noted that the price for consumers, which do not fall within the scope of the PSO, is set by Naftogaz independently and will amount to UAH 7,479.6 per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz lowered the price for the natural gas for the population on the public service obligation (PSO) terms by 5.1% to UAH 4,653.54 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT and shipment cost) for August.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the procedure for calculating gas prices for households.

The price of gas under Public Service Obligations (PSO) to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities will equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.