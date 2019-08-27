Investigation Bureau Opens Case On Violations By Rada Apparatus Staff When Implementing Touch Button

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a case on the fact of violations by the staff of the Verkhovna Rada during the implementation of the touch button.

This is stated in the document provided by the press secretary of the Chairman of the Parliament, Andriy Parubiy, to the First Deputy Chief of Staff - the head of the parliament, Petro Bodnar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, as part of the pre-trial investigation conducted on August 23, the Investigation Bureau began investigative actions in the premises of the Rada system control center on the third floor of the Parliament.

Besides, the Investigation Bureau temporarily sealed this room, and also asked the Rada’s apparatus to provide round-the-clock security and exclude any persons from accessing the system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, is accusing the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation of disruption of testing of the touch buttons for MPs’ voting at the Verkhovna Rada.

Leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, said the law did not provide for introduction of the touch buttons.