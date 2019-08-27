Zelenskyy Names Boldyr Head Of SBU In Kyiv And Kyiv Region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Boldyr as the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

This is stated in decree No. 629 of August 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By another decree (No. 628) Zelenskyy dismissed Boldyr from the post of head of the Department of the State Secret Protection and Licensing of the Central Administration of the SBU.

He held this position from July 2016.

Boldyr, 46, has the title of Major General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleh Valendiuk as head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Valendiuk held this position from August 2018, and before that he was deputy prosecutor of the Crimea.