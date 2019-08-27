Court Will Consider In October PGO's Appeal Against Refusal To Arrest Yuschenko's Property

In October, the Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider an appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) against the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to refuse to arrest property of former president of Ukraine (2005-2010) Viktor Yuschenko.\r\nUkrainian News Agency learnt this from head of the special investigations department of the PGO, Serhii Horbatiuk.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to arrest Yuschenko’s property.