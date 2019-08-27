subscribe to newsletter
24.95 25.3
27.55 28.3
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Will Consider In October PGO's Appeal Against Refusal To Arrest Yuschenko's Property
27 August 2019, Tuesday, 13:21 12
Politics 2019-08-28T04:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Will Consider In October PGO's Appeal Against Refusal To Arrest Yuschenko's Property

Court Will Consider In October PGO's Appeal Against Refusal To Arrest Yuschenko's Property

In October, the Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider an appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) against the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to refuse to arrest property of former president of Ukraine (2005-2010) Viktor Yuschenko.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from head of the special investigations department of the PGO, Serhii Horbatiuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to arrest Yuschenko’s property.

Больше новостей о: PGO Kyiv Court of Appeal Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv appeal Viktor Yuschenko property arrest

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok