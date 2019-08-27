Today Marking 100 Days Of Zelenskyy’s Presidency

Tuesday, August 27 marks 100 days since the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His inauguration took place on May 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the second round of the presidential election, Zelenskyy won former president, Petro Poroshenko, 73.22% against 24.45% of votes.

The President of Ukraine has already conducted about 20 regional trips within Ukraine; received the prime minister of the State of Israel for the first time in the last 20 years in Ukraine; visited the Kingdom of Belgium to meet with the leadership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); visited Canada; the Republic of Turkey; the French Republic; and the Federal Republic of Germany; and had two phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In speaking of the promises given during his election campaign, Zelenskyy has only managed to submit bills on presidential impeachment and parliamentary election using open lists, however, they were never considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation will take place on August 29.