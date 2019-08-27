U.S. National Security Advisor Bolton Arrives In Ukraine On Official Visit

United States National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

The U.S. Embassy has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Mr. Bolton’s visit proves the support of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

According to the Embassy, the advisor hopes for fruitful meetings with the Ukrainian officials.

According to some well-informed sources of Wall Street Journal, Mr. Bolton will try to persuade the Ukrainian leadership not to sell Zaporizhia-based Motor Sich company, which is the largest manufacturer of jet engines and gas-turbine sets in the Commonwealth of Independent States, to Beijing Skyrizon Aviation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the participants in the G7 summit (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) in the French Republic on August 24-26 called for the speediest Normandy Format summit (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).